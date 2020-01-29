More than a quarter century of service to the Barron Area School District was cited by the School Board Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, as it presented Riverview Middle School cook Melissa Miller with the “Golden Bear” award.
The presentation took place during “Spotlight on Staff,” a regularly scheduled item on the board’s monthly agenda.
Riverview Middle School principal Scott Stralka read a statement listing Miller’s accomplishments. He said she “has been providing outstanding service as a cook for over 25 years. Hundreds of students at Riverview come to her at breakfast and lunch every day. She is always prepared and dedicated to her profession to ensure our students’ nutritional needs are met.
During her career Miller has embraced change and increased her knowledge of the job, Stralka said.
“(It) has allowed her to grow with all the changes, (such as) a new kitchen, new equipment, new technology, new techniques, changes in food components, paperwork and production records.”
Through it all, Miller “has been a positive leader and role model for our student workers who love working with her,” he said. “Her flexibility to make sure all kids are fed -- no matter what we throw at her -- makes her priceless.”
Miller serves as cook during the months of June and August as the BASD holds its annual summer school, “and (she) also works for our Building and Grounds Department throughout the summer getting our buildings looking pristine for the new school year,” Stralka continued.
“She is an amazing painter, having painted many offices and classroom over the past few years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.