The Red Barn Theatre has cancelled the first two shows of its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home order: “Ripcord”, scheduled May 27-June 7, and “Doubt”, scheduled June 17-June 27.
The Red Barn board of directors is monitoring the rest of the season. Watch for updates in this newspaper, or the theatre’s Facebook or home pages.
Due to the cancellation of the first two shows, the theatre will not be accepting season tickets this year. If you have already purchased season tickets you can either request a full refund, hold the ticket over until the 2021 season or donate the ticket to the Red Barn. Please call 715-234-8301 to make arrangements.
Individual tickets will be sold for any show presented.
