On Thursday, Oct. 17, at 1:48 a.m. the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department concerning a 19-year-old male who was making suicidal statements and in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

At about 2:08 a.m. Barron County Sheriff’s Department deputies along with the Cumberland Police Department located the male who was driving a car near Hwy. 63 and County Hwy. H just north of the city of Cumberland.

After deputies made contact with the male subject, he displayed a handgun and refused to comply with law enforcement commands to drop the gun. After ten minuets of negotiations, the subject complied, was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

No shots were fired by deputies and all the deputies went home safe, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.