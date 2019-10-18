On Thursday, Oct. 17, at 1:48 a.m. the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department concerning a 19-year-old male who was making suicidal statements and in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.
At about 2:08 a.m. Barron County Sheriff’s Department deputies along with the Cumberland Police Department located the male who was driving a car near Hwy. 63 and County Hwy. H just north of the city of Cumberland.
After deputies made contact with the male subject, he displayed a handgun and refused to comply with law enforcement commands to drop the gun. After ten minuets of negotiations, the subject complied, was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
No shots were fired by deputies and all the deputies went home safe, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.