Local resident Shannon Heintz has been named the winner of Barron Electric Cooperative’s “Megawatt Community Service Award.”
Barron Electric customers who are nominated for the award can win a $50 electric bill credit from the company, according to Carrie Baribeau, communication specialist for Barron Electric Cooperative.
Heintz is secretary for the Board of Directors at the Humane Society of Barron County, a non-profit animal shelter serving Barron County and the surrounding areas.
Since HSBC has a small staff, they depend on volunteers, donations, adoptions, memberships and fundraisers.
Shannon said, “Danielle, an employee at the Barron Veterinary office, knew how much I cared about animals and how well I treated my four-legged children. She knew I would be a perfect fit for this position.
“If I could afford it and had the space, I would take in as many strays as I could,” she added.
Heintz has been a member of the National Ski Patrol since 2009, and recently became an instructor. She volunteers as a ski patroller at Christie Mountain, in neighboring Rusk County. Founded in 1938, the Ski Patrol is dedicated to serving the outdoor recreation industry and provides education and accreditation to emergency care and safety service providers.
To nominate a Barron Electric member for the Megawatt Community Service Award, download an application form at www.barronelectric.com or call the Member Services Department at (800) 322-1008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.