Barron Area School District is among 155 local education agencies declared eligible for $46.6 million provided to Wisconsin through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the office of Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, July 23.
The new round of funding comes a month after the governor announced more than $80 million in financial assistance for K-12 schools and higher education.
The Barron Area School District received more than $175,000 of emergency relief funding during the first round of grants, one of half a dozen districts in the News-Shield circulation area to qualify for funds.
“It’s vital to ensure the schools across Wisconsin that are most significantly impacted by COVID-19 have the additional resources they need as they make decisions about how students will learn in the upcoming school year and beyond,” Evers said in a press release.
“This funding stream will help support students, teachers, and parents who are navigating uncertainty in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Evers said in the release
School districts that got the first round of funding qualified based on economic disadvantage, access to personal computing devices, access to internet, and students’ score on the English Language Arts Assessment, the release said.
“I appreciate (the governor’s) acknowledgement of impacts of COVID-19 and the costs incurred by public schools as they plan for a safe and equitable return to school,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said.
“The Department of Public Instruction remains focused on working collaboratively to provide school districts with necessary supports.”
