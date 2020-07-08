Barron County Public Health said Wednesday, July 8, that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the Fly High 56 Wooden Bat Softball Tournament at Denny Overby Field in Chetek, held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 3–5.
The possible exposure to the happened during those three days, said Barron County Public Health officer Sarah Turner. The person only attended the softball tournament.
The case was reported on Tuesday, July 7. It was not known where they contracted the illness.
"Public Health notified other softball teams that participated in the event of the potential exposure on July 7. Those with known close contacts to the case have been notified individually," Turner said.
"Anyone who was at the tournament and is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and contact their doctor to get tested. People who were at the tournament and are not experiencing symptoms should watch for any signs of illness for the next two weeks," said Turner. "If you start to feel sick or have any symptoms in those 14 days, please stay home and contact your doctor to get tested."
Symptoms of COVID-19 include; cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting or new loss of taste or smell.
Public Health would like to remind residents and guests that everyone can help prevent the spread of illness in the community with a few simple, but effective actions:
- Stay home if you are sick
- Wear a cloth face covering when it is hard to keep at least 6 feet away from others
- Wash or sanitize your hands often
- Avoid large gatherings such as concerts and festivals
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit:
- WI DHS COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm
- CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
You can also follow Barron County Public Health or Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Facebook.
