Folks planning to attend the Fun On the Flowage event at Prairie Farm on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, might want to consider bringing their swimsuits along – or, maybe, their wet suits.
Organizers of the Prairie Farm Alfalfa Fest will once again host the “Hay River Plunge” at 2 p.m. that day.
“So far, we have about half a dozen people signed up,” organizer Judy Lehman said Monday, Jan. 6. Between 15 and 20 people showed up for last year’s event and organizers are hoping for at least that many this time around.
Participants must pledge a minimum of $50 to enter the event. Lehman said the best way to register is to text her cell phone at (715) 418-1584.
Owners of the Connorsville Cheese Store will prepare and serve booyah and hot chocolate at the Hay River Plunge in exchange for free-will contributions.
Lehman said all proceeds will benefit five schools in the area, including Prairie Farm, Boyceville, Ridgeland, Clear Lake and Clayton.
