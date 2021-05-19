The Barron-Polk County Tractor Safety Certification Program will be held June 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2021 at Barron High School. The program runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of that week, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday. The costs $20 per person.
Tractor Safety Certification is designed to meet both state and federal requirements for youth under 16 years old. The program covers 12-13-year-olds operating tractors or self-propelled implements on public roads under direction of their parents or guardian or for work related to their family farm operation. The Tractor Safety Certification is also for youth who are 14 and 15-years-old who will be employed (or working without pay) for someone other than their own family farm.
Youth attending the Tractor Safety Certification Program will learn how to safely operate a tractor, identify potentially hazardous situations and reduce the risk of injury in those situations.
Young people will be given the opportunity to practice their driving skills and safety understanding through “hands-on” learning. Each student must successfully and safely drive a tractor and 2-wheel implement through an obstacle course.
To successfully complete the Tractor Safety Certification Program youth must be at least 12 years old at the time of the course, attend 24 hours of instructional training, pass a written examination and successfully complete a practical driving exam, which demonstrates tractor driving ability.
To register for the Tractor Safety Certification Program, contact the Barron County UW-Extension Office at 537-6256. Or visit the website at: http://barron.extension.wisc.edu and look for the Tractor Safety Training Course Information and print the brochure to register and mail to the Barron County Extension Office, Barron Co. Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Room 2206, Barron, WI 54812.Tractor Safety Certification
June 14-17 at Barron school
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.