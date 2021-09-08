After a hiatus of over a year due to COVID 19, Barron Spotlighters is back! And what better way to “debut” than with a hilarious comedy by Jack Sharkey and Leo Sears entitled “100 Lunches”. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Barron Area Community Center in Barron. It continues Sept. 18, 24, and 25 at 7:30 and September 19 and 26 at 2:30 p.m..
A “gourmet” comedy, 100 Lunches isn’t too hard to digest. It takes exaggeration to its height as seven multiple-related waiters, each with a different demeanor, add a touch of lunacy to the menu. Non-stop fun, romance, and explosive hilarity make this an ideal show for the entire family.
Cast in the show are an amazing group of actors, some of whom have been in many Barron Spotlighters shows, and some of whom are new to our stage. We welcome them all and know you will too. The cast includes Steve DeMars and Amie Hakari from Barron, Lisa Otto from Cumberland, Liz Rucinski from Rice Lake, Lana Blumer from Chetek and Amy Kirby from Bloomer. Beth Halverson from Barron is directing.
Social distancing will be observed in the theatre.
The box office will open approximately one hour before the curtain rises, and reservations are not necessary. It is anticipated that ”100 Lunches” will be just the first of several productions this year. See you “at the show”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.