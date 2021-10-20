A benefit for Todd Scheel will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1-4 p.m. at the Barron VFW, 1105 East Division Ave., Barron. BBQ, beans, and a chip plate meal will be available for $8 a plate. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The event will include silent auction items and local donations.
Todd was diagnosed with stage 5 kidney disease in January, 2020. He started dialysis in February and continues to receive dialysis three times a week. He has been approved to receive a kidney transplant and is in the testing process. His sister has offered a kidney, and transplant surgery would be tentatively scheduled for this fall.
Since his initial diagnosis, Todd has endured many physical, emotional and financial hardships. His wife Jean lost her battle with COPD in June 2020.
Funds raised will be use for past, present and future medical costs.
Todd is hard-working, gives back to his community and would and has helped anyone in need.
If you can’t attend the benefit, donations can be sent to the Todd Scheel Benefit Fund, Rice Lake RCU, 1421 South Main Street, Rice Lake WI 54868. Look for donation buckets at local businesses in the area.
Persons with questions can contact Denise Peterson at 715-418-9599.
