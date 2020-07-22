Voters in the city of Barron will have a referendum question on their ballot during the Nov. 3, 2020, general election, inviting them to support a move to have “the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure (to prepare) legislative and congressional district plans and maps.”
Barron City Council members agreed to put the question before city voters during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
The request was made by a delegation of local residents led by recent Barron High School graduate Michael Nichols. Appearing before the council, Nichols, the son of local residents Pete and Debbie Nichols, mentioned that his grandfather, John Porter, served on both the City Council and Barron County Board of Supervisors.
Now is the time to act on nonpartisan redistricting, Nichols said, primarily because the federal Census is now being taken. The U.S. Constitution requires the states to re-draw legislative boundaries every 10 years, in order to accommodate population changes, he noted. The next round of redistricting is scheduled to take place in the year 2021.
“(Political) parties in Wisconsin have tried to draw (legislative) maps that increase their representation,” Nichols said in a statement at the meeting. “So, this is a bipartisan problem that requires a nonpartisan solution.”
In the statement, Nichols mentioned a plan that has been in effect in Iowa for three and one-half decades (see infographic).
“The Iowa Model is supported by good government groups like the League of Women Voters,” Nichols added.
He said a bill was introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature last year, and has drawn bipartisan support, including five Republican cosponsors, but the bill has not been acted upon.
Council member Pete Olson moved to adopt the proposal and have the question appear on the ballot in November. In support of the motion were council members Paul Solie, Byron Miller, Kevin Haller, Rod Nordby and Maureen Tollman.
