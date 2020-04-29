The COVID-19 pandemic has made life more difficult for many – including women and children living in fear of domestic violence, according to Spooner-based Embrace Services, Inc., an agency under contract to Barron, Washburn, Price and Rusk counties.
Because of that issue, officials with the Embrace board of directors are trying to focus the public’s attention on the need for resources to help women, children, and other victims of domestic violence.
In a press release Friday, April 24, 2020, Embrace executive director Katie Bement said the “natural isolation (enforced by the pandemic) and ability to easily control a victim in this environment only emboldens abusers.”
She noted her agency has a fund to help domestic abuse victims with temporary shelter, but it’s rapidly dwindling now.
“We didn’t budget to address these unique needs this year, and our usual sources of fundraising… and our involvement with outdoor events and music festivals, are now cancelled,” she added.
As a result, Embrace has started a GoFundMe account and is asking for private donations to replenish the emergency relief fund.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, a member of the Embrace board of directors, asked for the public’s assistance.
“We wanted to help make up for Embrace’s loss of revenue because of coronavirus,” he said. The goal is to “contribute to their emergency relief fund that gets immediate funds to victims during these times.”
To donate, visit Embrace’s Go Fund Me account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/covid19-emergency-relief- for-victims-of-violence.
For further information, call (715) 532-6976.
