Winter woodworker turns out hundreds of items

Dozens of spinning tops – fashioned on a lathe from hardwoods like maple – are distributed each Christmas season on the Navajo Indian Reservation, Arizona, thanks to the efforts of Barron resident Charles Wenger.
That’s only a fraction of the handmade wooden items turned out by Wenger, who, along with his wife, Kathy, are retired after owning and operating the Barron Bakery. In the summer, the Wengers tend a huge flower garden on their Oak Street property.
But when the cold weather arrives, Charles transfers his efforts to the attached garage, where a sophisticated heating and air filtration system maintains his work environment all through the winter.
“Turning wood is my ice fishing,” Charles said Wednesday, March 9. “I don’t do that any longer, so I turn wood instead.”
Kathy’s brother and his wife spend two weeks every year on the reservation in Arizona, working with children at a school. That’s how Charles found out where to send the tops.
He and a 9-year-old grandson recently made a much larger top, as well.
There are many power tools in the workshop, including saws and handheld devices to smooth and finish the work. But the primary piece of machinery is a powerful lathe made by Barneveld, Wis.-based Robust Tools, LLC.
Charles said he noticed one being used on a Youtube video.
“It’s a small company that includes the owner, his wife and five employees,” he said. “Kathy and I were headed that way on a trip, and I called to ask if we could visit.”
It turned out that the Wengers were just in time for a company open house, and they took the tour.
“As a former worker in a metal fab shop, I know quality when I see it,” he said. “I bought the lathe on the spot.”
Robust had an eight-week backlog at the time, so Charles drove to Barneveld in his pickup a couple months later to get the lathe.
“It’s solid, smooth and handy, and it’s the only lathe I know of with stainless steel bedways,” he said.
Other lathes have cast iron or steel and need to be soaked in oil to keep the bedways from rusting, Charles added.
“The lathe is so versatile, I can make a table 84 inches across,” he said. “I paid extra for a foot control. It adds a layer of safety.”
The two-horsepower electric motor turns the lathe at speeds ranging from 50 to 2,900 rpm.
“It has a three-phase motor with a converter, and we plugged into the 220-volt service we have in the garage,” Charles added.
Charles gives away practically everything he makes. Several years ago, he and Kathy took a small army of turned snowmen to Maplecroft at Barron.
There are hundreds of finished bowls, vases, trivets, figurines and other items stored on shelves in the garage and the adjacent basement. Just about all of them end up as gifts.
“All the wood I use is reclaimed,” Charles said in a prepared document he had printed out. “I don’t cut trees.”
He uses walnut, maple, butternut, elm, apple, ash, oak and box elder -- one of his favorites.
“A lot of the wood I use is in pretty bad condition,” Charles said. “Bug-eaten, rotten, cracked, broken. It often reminds me of some people who have had a rough time in life. When someone comes along and helps those people out, it gives them another chance ... a purpose.”
The heated garage serves another purpose as well. On one of the shelves, there’s a box containing more than 800 flower bulbs – which are destined to be replanted in the front yard, once flower season returns.