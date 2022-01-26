The Barron Spotlighters theater group is proud to announce a last-minute addition to their 2021-2022 performance calendar. They will be performing “Death By Chocolate”, an interactive murder mystery dinner, on Feb. 12-13 at Rolling Oaks Supper Club in Barron. Guests should arrive promptly

by 6 p.m. on Saturday night or 1 p.m. on Sunday. Included in the ticket price is the show as

well as a buffet meal. A cash bar with special drinks will also be available.

“We had a couple of board members participate in a similar event last year, and it was a

lot of fun,” explains board member Steve Demars. “With nearly all of the actors not

even knowing who the murderer is, everyone will be using their best deductive skills to

figure out who dunnit!”

With the big football game happening the evening of the Feb. 13, the murder mystery

dinner will wrap up around 3 p.m. Rolling Oaks will be open for the big football game, and

attendees of the murder mystery dinner are encouraged to stick around for game day

specials at the bar.

Tickets for either show are $40 and can only be purchased online at the Barron Spotlighters website: www.barronspotlighters.org/current-season/