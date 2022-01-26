The Barron Spotlighters theater group is proud to announce a last-minute addition to their 2021-2022 performance calendar. They will be performing “Death By Chocolate”, an interactive murder mystery dinner, on Feb. 12-13 at Rolling Oaks Supper Club in Barron. Guests should arrive promptly
by 6 p.m. on Saturday night or 1 p.m. on Sunday. Included in the ticket price is the show as
well as a buffet meal. A cash bar with special drinks will also be available.
“We had a couple of board members participate in a similar event last year, and it was a
lot of fun,” explains board member Steve Demars. “With nearly all of the actors not
even knowing who the murderer is, everyone will be using their best deductive skills to
figure out who dunnit!”
With the big football game happening the evening of the Feb. 13, the murder mystery
dinner will wrap up around 3 p.m. Rolling Oaks will be open for the big football game, and
attendees of the murder mystery dinner are encouraged to stick around for game day
specials at the bar.
Tickets for either show are $40 and can only be purchased online at the Barron Spotlighters website: www.barronspotlighters.org/current-season/
