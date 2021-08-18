The cast of the Red Barn Theatre’s production of “The Fantasticks” includes: (front row from left) Rick Snyder (Henry), Paul Baribeau (Mortimer), and Phillip Warner (El Gallo). Middle row­—Brandon Brown (Bellamy), Ella Olson (Luisa), Joseph Jensen (Matt), Bob Rogers (Hucklebee) Top row Rachel Westberg (The Mute).