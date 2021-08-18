The Red Barn Theatre proudly announces the captivating and endearing romantic musical, “The Fantasticks,” as its final production of the 2021 Season. Opening on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and running through Saturday, Aug. 28 (with no show on Sunday Aug. 22), this much loved classic guarantees you will leave the theatre humming many of the catchy tunes by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt such as: “Try to Remember, Soon It’s Going to Rain, and Plant a Radish.”
Under the capable artistic direction of Jeff and Chris Hile and musical direction of Andrew Hasty, “The Fantasticks,” simply put is the tale of a boy (Joseph Jensen) and a girl (Ella Olson), their fathers (Brandon Brown and Bob Rogers) and a wall. Also taking key roles on stage are Phillip Warner as El Gallo, Rachel Westberg as The Mute, Rick Snyder as Henry, and Paul Baribeau as Mortimer.
You can reserve your tickets by calling 715-234-8301 or visit https://tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/redbarn6/
Tickets are $17. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. but please arrive by 7:15 p.m. to secure your tickets. The Red Barn Theatre is located northeast of Rice Lake at the intersection of Highway 48 and County Road M.
