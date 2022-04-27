Enliven Medical Spa in Rice Lake is undergoing an expansion. When finished, the medical spa will be present on both the first floor and the second floor, where it is currently located. The expansion is scheduled to be complete in time for the grand opening on Monday, May 2, according to Tammy Sevals, the mastermind behind Enliven MedSpa.
Sevals, a Chetek native, started her journey with health and wellness when she was diagnosed with lyme disease that required immediate medical treatment. Sevals explained how anytime she stopped taking antibiotics, she would end up sick again. In an effort to find supplemental care, she discovered holistic medicine and accupuncture helped her body overcome and heal.
In 2018, Sevals knew it was time to start a different chapter after working three jobs as a personal trainer, fitness manager and bartending. Sevals attributes her inspiration and success of Enliven to her deep faith and obedience.
Sevals started Enliven in a 12-by-12 room, where she offered five services to clients. She moved to a building on Knapp St., but within four months, outgrew her space and had to move to Enliven’s current space on the second floor of 1035 N. Main St. in Rice Lake.
Fast forward to 2022, and her business is once again bursting at the seams, offering more than 20 different services to clients. Enliven MedSpa’s space on the second floor spans 2,000 square feet, and Sevals said they have done their best to utilize every square inch of their current space.
The first floor space will span 2,700 square feet and will become the wellness spa, while the second floor will be used for beauty with the addition of a hair salon, nail bar and make-up bar, among other services.
Sevals cheekily hinted at the addition of other services, “In the future we will be adding more people to the team to do more things, but I can’t share anything on that quite yet.” She did say the first floor will have the addition of a retail store that will sell apparel, face, bath and body products. “I will also be adding a signature chocolate, which will be called Enliven Chocolate, from Mayana Chocolate in Spooner.”
When asked about how much work the first floor needed, Sevals chuckled and said it needed some TLC. She explained after the contractor is finished, the first floor space will have a front desk, a locker room, a pony wall to provide privacy for clients while waiting for their appointments, changing rooms, a bathroom remodel, shower installations, meditation room with a coffee bar, and later on a space will be available to do luxury facials.
“I’m bringing something to the community that no one else is, currently,” Sevals explained.
She discussed her hopes for Enliven MedSpa, “My vision is to become a one-stop shop for the community by offering health, beauty, wellness and healing services.”
Sevals discussed why Enliven is different, “Enliven is going to be about the mind-body-soul connection.” Sevals wants to use Enliven to marry alternative health methods with wellness practices from the medical field. Enliven MedSpa isn’t just a business to Sevals, “I’m building a legacy for my children.”
A mother of five, Sevals wants to give her children an opportunity to take part in the business with her and reap the benefits of being part of a family-owned business. Daughters McKenna Robinson-Kempf and Kennedy Sevals work with their mom at the spa.
Kennedy works the front desk while McKenna graduated with a business degree and a minor in accupuncture. Sevals asked her to come on staff, so McKenna decided to become a laser tech and offer laser services at the medical spa.
Sevals said Enliven’s staff will be expanding with one of the new additions being a registered nurse coming on staff in June who will offer vitamin injections. Sevals explained Enliven’s staff are independent contractors working under the Enliven umbrella. The staff at Enliven are not only licensed to work at the medical spa, they were hand-picked because they fit the vision of Enliven MedSpa.
When asked what Sevals is looking forward to most she said, “To further help the community be well.” She further explained how she wanted to help people feel beautiful and well when they leave, “I want to have luxury care at an affordable price for the community.”
Visit Enliven MedSpa’s website at https://www.enlivenmedspa.com/ or their Facebook page for more info or to schedule an appointment.
