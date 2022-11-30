Joe Johnston of Barron harvested this 14-point buck on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11:30 a.m. while hunting in the Town of Johnstown in Polk County during opening day of Wisconsin’s 9-day gun deer season. Johnston has hunted Whitetail deer for 54 consecutive years and this buck is the biggest of his lifetime. Johnston said the buck was chasing a doe when he got the shot opportunity. Outdoor photos can be emailed to the News-Shield at sports.bns@mosaictelecom.net.