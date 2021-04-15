The scam is real, and it is taking place across the country including in the homes, lives and bank accounts belonging to individuals in local Rusk County communities. Also a reality, there seem to be no end to the types of scams people may face.
In 2020, while the American public was focused on protecting families from a global pandemic and helping others in need, cyber criminals took advantage of an opportunity to profit from people’s dependence on technology to go on an Internet crime spree. These criminals used phishing, spoofing, extortion and various types of Internet-enabled fraud to target the most vulnerable in society like medical workers searching for personal protective equipment, families looking for information about stimulus checks to help pay bills, individuals seeking companionship, those concerned about a loved one’s safety and many others.
A troubling new trend experts are seeing is what is often referred to as the “Romeo Scam” where a scammer forms a “relationship” with a victim, transfers stolen money into the victim’s account, and then tells the victim to send the money back. Romance scams occur when a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection and trust and uses the illusion of a romantic or close relationship to manipulate and/or steal from the victim.
Romance scammers will seem genuine, caring, believable and are prevalent on many dating and social media sites. They intend to establish a relationship as quickly as possible, endear himself or herself to the victim and gain trust, FBI officials warn. Scammers may propose marriage and make plans to meet in person. Eventually, they will ask for money.
“With our dedicated resources focused on recovering funds and preventing further victimization, we are better aligned to confront the unique challenges faced in cyberspace,” said FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate.
The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center recently released its annual report. IC3 received a record number of complaints from the American public in 2020: 791,790, with reported losses exceeding $4.1 billion. This represents a 69 percent increase in total complaints from 2019. Business E-mail Compromise schemes, a sophisticated scam targeting both businesses and individuals performing transfers of funds, continued to be the costliest at 19,369 BEC complaints with an adjusted loss of about $1.8 billion. Phishing scams were also prominent at 241,342 complaints with adjusted losses of more than $54 million. The number of ransomware incidents also continues to rise, with 2,474 incidents reported in 2020.
The top three crimes reported by victims in 2020 were phishing scams, non-payment/non-delivery scams, and extortion. Victims lost the most money to BEC scams, romance and confidence schemes, and investment fraud. Notably, 2020 saw the emergence of scams exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the FBI, there were 23,768 people in 2020 who fell victims to romance scams with a reported loss of approximately $605.12 million.
Stopping this romance scam fraud starts with asking questions and doing research, according to Ladysmith Federal Savings & Loan Compliance Officer Leanne Burch. She noted hearing more of these scams being reported locally.
“We are doing what we can to stop this from happening to our customers,” Burch said. “The people I am seeing getting targeted are widows and people who are lonely. They don’t need this.”
IC3 has continued to strengthen its relationships with industry and others in the law enforcement community to reduce financial losses resulting from BEC scams. Through its Recovery Asset Team, IC3 worked with its partners to successfully freeze approximately $380 million of the $462 million in reported losses in 2020, representing a success rate of nearly 82 percent. In addition, IC3 has a Recovery and Investigative Development Team which assists financial and law enforcement investigators in dismantling organizations that move and transfer funds obtained illicitly.
Burch urges people to always “watch their backs, fronts, families, friends and bank accounts.” She added most people are brought up to believe and trust in presumed good intentions of others, but added trust must be earned and not simply given away without question.
“We were raised to trust that what people said to us was the truth. We were raised to think that no one would intentionally go out of their way to hurt us. It is distressing that is not the way of the world anymore,” Burch said.
“We have all heard about the “romeo scam” and we all think it can’t happen to us, well you are wrong. That person that you met and are conversing with on the dating site, ask yourself are they really who you think that they are?” Burch said.
There is no way of knowing a person’s identity is real over a social media discussion, according to Burch.
That person you are talking to on social media you never met and may not live in the area, so you don’t run into them on your next stop at the gas station, grocery run or bank dealing. Are they really who you think they are?” Burch said. “What about the people that you know, but you get a friend request or a message from?”
Burch recently received a Facebook message from a neighbor that lives two houses down away. When she replied to the message, the response she got back seemed a little off and quit responding. The next evening, she learned her neighbor’s account had been hacked and the person using her account was pretending to be her.
“This is how they get you,” Burch said.
What about the phone call you get from your grandson or granddaughter stating they are in trouble and need you to send money right away. If they use your grandchild’s name, did they get it off your social media post or did you inadvertently say it in a conversation?
“Is this really your child or grandchild in need of your help? That’s what you do and the crooks know it,” Burch said.
She emphasized, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is fraud.
“While we want to help out anyone and everyone that we can, we need to be cautious,” Burch said.
Burch offers other advice:
n If someone wants to use your bank account to receive money into and all you have to do is send the money on to them and they will give you a little something for your trouble. Think fraud. They are using you as a “money mule” to move finances.
n If someone wants to pay you to work from home or shop for them or put advertising on your car and they will pay you to do this. Think fraud. The check they send you could be fake. You cash it and spend it and now the bank comes looking for the money back to get paid from you.
n If someone is giving you directions on how to answer questions about what you are doing, or asking you to lie or threatens you in anyway. Fraud.
Do not to give out too much information to anyone.
“Never give out your Social Security number to someone you did not initiate the phone call to. Never give out your account information to someone who is calling to say you owe something or there is fraud on something or someone has hacked your Social Security numbers. If they say there is a warrant out for your arrest, we can pretty much tell you there is not a law enforcement agency anywhere that is going to call and warn you they are coming to get you,” Burch said.
If you won something, but you need to pay something in order to receive it. Think fraud.
“Do we want to tell you all to stay off social media and don’t answer the phone? I wish we could, but this is the world we live in. Do we want to tell you not to trust anyone. We can’t go though life like that either,” Burch said.
Burch encourages individuals to talk to their friends. She suggests making plans with children and grandchildren or joining a local church, card group or crafting club. She recommends going to the local senior center, getting involved in volunteering or becoming a member of a civic organization.
“Remember that those children you raised, loved and nurtured, they love you and are concerned for your well-being as well. Don’t take their questions about your life as meddling. Take it as payback for all the sleepless nights you had and still have worrying about them because they are now worried about you too,” Burch said.
With the release of the 2020 Internet Crime Report, the FBI wants to remind the public to immediately report suspected criminal internet activity to the IC3 at ic3.gov. By reporting internet crime, victims are not only alerting law enforcement to the activity, but aiding in the overall fight against cybercrime.
If you are the victim of a romance scam, file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at https://www.ic3.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.