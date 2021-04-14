On Sunday, April 18, the VFW Post 8512 and their Auxiliary will hold a benefit for Jeremy Nevin. Jeremy is an Army Vet who served in the Middle East. Jeremy had an accident on one of the nights of severe cold and suffered extreme frostbite over 80% of his body. He spent 20 days at the HCMC in Minneapolis. He continues to have surgeries as a result of the accident, and his return to work as a social worker is unknown.
Sunday’s benefit will include a spaghetti dinner at the Vet’s Club at 201 East Soo Avenue in Almena, dine-in or take out available or by curb side pick-up There will be a gun raffle for a 270 Savage bolt action rifle w/scope, a quilt raffle for a quilt made and donated by Loretta Becker as well as a basket raffle.
The dinner will be served from noon to 3 p.m. and the raffles will continue throughout the event. The dinner is a free-will offering.
