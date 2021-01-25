A stalking complaint and police pursuit early Sunday morning ended with damaged squad cars and one man in custordy, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department.
Ot 2:54 a.m., the sheriff’s department received a call from a female advising her ex-boyfriend was stalking her and following her around the City of Chetek.
A Chetek Police Department officer attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle, but the suspect failed to stop. A short chase ensued in the City of Chetek and the Chetek officer terminated pursuit.
A few minutes later the suspect’s sister called and advised the suspect was now in front of her house "doing donuts" in the roadway. Another short chased ensued with the suspect striking the Chetek and a Sheriff’s Department squad, causing damage to both. A deputy eventually pitted the suspect vehicle in the City of Chetek to end the pursuit.
Taken into custody was Kiel Gowin, 26 of Chetek, and he is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of fleeing an officer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Formal charges are expected later this week by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.
Neither the police officers nor the suspect were injured.
