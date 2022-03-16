Fire gutted a garage in the Town of Stanfold on Friday, March 11. Barron-Maple Grove firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 2007 14th St. at 10:19 a.m. to find fire and heavy smoke in the garage. Six trucks and 10 firefighters were needed to extinguish the fire. But later, a Ford Focus in the garage re-ignited and crews were called back to the scene at 12:12 p.m. An ATV, snowblower, tools and other contents of the detached garage were also destroyed. The property is owned by Robert Workman. Fire Chief Mike Romsos said a cause had yet to be determined as of press time on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.