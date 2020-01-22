Eight guests shared memories of the holiday season, as it used to be in the Ridgeland area, during the monthly meeting of the ‘Senior Memories’ group on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the library, located across the street from the Ridgeland Community Center.
Virginia started things off with a story about the year her brothers received a toy fire truck, and they were zooming back and forth with it. Meanwhile, she was standing near the big parlor stove, (which could at times get red hot), as it was chilly in their home in the morning. In the exuberance of the moment, Virginia got knocked off balance and into the stove, she caught herself with her hands and burned both of them, severely.
Her mother wrapped her hands with bandages, which Virginia wore for a long time that winter. Family members say that is why Virginia is left-handed.
Jan M. said she remembers very little of Christmas celebrations in her home. There were six siblings in her family and, sometimes, gifts were a little slim. But Jan remembers getting a doll one year. She left the poor thing outdoors on one occasion and all the skin or outer covering fell off when she brought it back inside.
Jane S. said her family always traveled to Grandmother’s home, near Connorsville, where they enjoyed the traditional fare of lefse and lutefisk. Most of us agreed with Jane’s opinion that lutefisk is not real delicious.
Another dish that was served was poppy noodles, she thought perhaps that came from the Slovak side of the family. Googling that dish revealed that it is kind of a sweet treat made with noodles and a sweet cream sauce, sometimes with cinnamon and raisins and, of course, poppy seeds.
Cindy said she can remember being afraid of Santa Claus when she was a little girl, but she recovered her confidence when her Mom told her that “Duffy Christenson was under that beard and red suit.”
LeRoy said his family always opened gifts on Christmas Eve, but his favorite part was getting to ring the bell at the Pine Creek church while his father completed his janitorial duties and started the fire.
Rommegrot was served on Christmas Day. It is a rich Norwegian pudding made with cream and milk and thickened with flour. It is served with melted butter, cinnamon and nutmeg on top. Salt pork was also served. LeRoy called it “a white on white meal,” for which Norwegians noted.
Jan N. remembered that oyster stew was served in her home on Christmas Eve, much to her disappointment. The popcorn balls that were served later were a big treat for all six kids.
After morning chores, a traditional Christmas breakfast was enjoyed. Only then could the gifts be opened. When Jan was 5 or 6, her older brothers got up early and did the chores, thinking that their favorite part of Christmas would be moved up. But that was not to be, as Father ruled that breakfast was to be eaten at the usual time, followed by presents. It was hard to rein in their spirit when all they could do was sit around and watch the clock.
Jan still has a family Christmas ornament that dates back to 1906; it is a fabric-covered gourd. She said it brings to mind fond memories of Christmas, when she was a girl. On New Year’s Eve, she said, her family ate homemade noodles and chicken.
Shelley spoke of her grandparents, who also had 100-year-old ornaments. The family still has a Nativity set which is made from plaster of Paris, and now has become very brittle and crumbly.
Shelley said her only request one Christmas was for a store-bought dress. That reminded some guests of the flour and feed sack dresses, which were common back in the day.
Shelley also said that money was tight in her childhood home, and her parents often saved all year long to buy gifts at Christmas.
We were all amused when Shelley told how iced tea was always made and served during holidays, which was for her Grandmother only, unbeknown to Grandma. The rest of the family enjoyed another kind of “iced tea” -- wine.
To our delight, we were served a special Christmas treat of eggnog cookies with bourbon icing and coffee.
If you would like to join in the fun of remembering, come to the Ridgeland Area Library. We’d love to hear all about your memories. Our February meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. on Feb 19, 2020.
