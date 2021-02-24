Although she spent most of her life in the Prairie Farm and Reeve areas, the late Alice Newville carried memories with her that might well have been echoed by many other pioneer families who cleared, tamed and farmed the hills and fields of Barron County.
More than 25 years after its publication in 1995, “The Twentieth Century, My Part,” co-written by Newville and one of her sons, gives a vivid picture of what life was like from around the turn of the 19th century to the mid-1990s.
Ironically, both of the book’s primary authors spent the last years of their lives at the same place: what is now known as Pioneer Care and Rehab (previously Pioneer Nursing Home). Alice died in 1998, and Father Jerome (Leslie) Newville was a pioneer resident when he passed away 12 years afterward.
The co-authors left behind them an account of what life was like the rural areas of Dunn and southwestern Barron counties over more than 100 years, from Alice’s birth in 1907 to Father Jerome’s death in 2010.
It was the place where each of the co-authors spent their growing-up years, only to leave Wisconsin for long stretches of time and, later, to return.
Alice and her husband, Jim, and their family, were residents of Chicago during the 1920s, while Jim Newville attended Moody Bible Institute. Later, after discerning his clerical vocation, Father Jerome journeyed to Europe to pursue his calling as an Orthodox Catholic priest. He returned to the place of his birth to pastor a church near Clayton.
The picture that emerges from the 84-page book is one of family members who encountered just about all of the experiences that life could throw at them over a tumultuous century – carving farms out of virgin timber, living in log cabins, venturing into the wider world of schools and towns, buying “horseless carriages,” fire and famine, birth and death, war and peacetime, and following religious impulses that would lead them to a famous Chicago bible college and to the monasteries of Romania.
Dunn County memories
Alice Newville remembered her earliest years in a log cabin south of the Dunn-Barron county line, near Reeve.
“There were some nails on the wall where we hung our clothes and some trunks where we kept some things,” she wrote. “Pa had to clear land to make room for the cattle. He cut wood and hauled it to Clear Lake, 12 miles away.
“Ma made lots of soup,” Alice remembered a few pages later. “She used all kinds of vegetables ... pearl barley or small dumplings. We canned wild berries from the woods and lots of applesauce.”
After a blacksmith in Reeve bought an automobile in the years before World War I, “Pa got to thinking about it, so he decided to buy a horseless carriage, too,” Alice continued. “He lifted up the rug one day, took out $580 and went to Clear Lake and paid cash for a brand-new Chevy from the dealer, Martin Baker.”
The book traces Alice’s school years, her marriage to Jim Newville in 1922, and, two years later, after a tent revival meeting at Reeve, their decision to leave the area and move to Chicago so Jim could study at the Moody Bible Institute.
Six years later, in 1928, Alice returned with the children to help on her grandfather’s farm, while Jim finished his studies.
“A year later, we found a 40-acre farm three miles southeast of Reeve on a dead-end road,” Alice continued. The narrative then includes a series of recollections of those years, written by Alice’s oldest son, Ernie.
Four little graves
Life in rural Wisconsin was often hard, and cruel. Alice wrote that she lost four children, three of whom ranged in age from one hour to three years. The fourth was stillborn.
One of the most poignant entries in the book is as follows:
“As you drive out of Reeve, going east on Highway A, up a gentle hill, you come to ... the Reeve Community Cemetery. No rich people are buried here. No large sums of money have been spent on tombs or landscaping.
“On the east side, there are two evergreen trees. We buried four of our little ones underneath their spreading branches. Bob Wright’s heifers stroll about peacefully in the pasture on the other side of the fence.”
On Feb. 25, 1939, while Alice was visiting her dying mother, the family home burned. The Newville’s later moved into a vacant “cement blockhouse” near the farm. Neighbors took up a collection to help them get back on their feet.
Son Ernie recalled converting a granary into a new farmhouse.
“It was 18 feet wide and 24 feet long and was sitting close to the road on posts,” he remembered. “Dad cut trees and peeled them for runners to put under the building. We skidded them down with the horses.”
Alice lost an adult daughter in 1959, and she then took in two granddaughters to raise. Eight years later, she was widowed.
“People said I should sell out and move to town,” she wrote. “I didn’t do that because I didn’t want to! What would I do in town? Other people do that and play cards with the neighbors and so on. I don’t care for all that junk.”
Weekly columnist
Alice continues the story through her later years, which included her devotion to crafts.
“I always kept busy and I made things to sell,” she wrote. “Crocheting was more to my liking than knitting. You were supposed to relax when you knit but I didn’t. My muscles were so tight that you could have played ‘Yankee Doodle’ on them.”
Both before and after the hip surgery that would eventually confine her to the nursing home, Newville wrote a weekly column for the Barron News-Shield. In the book’s introduction, she said that if the column didn’t appear on time, she would promptly get on the phone with News-Shield publisher Jim Bell.
“Of course, I can’t tell him how to run his newspaper,” she wrote. “But if he doesn’t have room, he could make the ads smaller.”
Alice later looked back on a productive life.
In the roughly three quarters of a century between her marriage and the time the book was published in 1995, she said, “I now have 80 living descendants, including children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren.”
