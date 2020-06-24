The Ridgeland Community Center has been an important civic asset for nearly two decades. But, after years of constant use, it is now in need of some costly upgrades.
From flooring and furnaces to chairs and tables, nearly $20,000 is needed, a village press release said.
Unfortunately, the Village doesn’t have funds in its budget for these necessary improvements. But village leaders are hopeful local businesses and concerned citizens can help.
So far, the municipal government has spent thousands of dollars repainting the center, replacing stoves, microwaves, vacuums, rugs, tables, and converting the heating system to natural gas.
The money has come from public events like the Ridgeland Fair and Pioneer Day; from organizations that include the American Legion and Senior Citizens; and from private donations.
Recently, Sterling Bank’s Chetek branch helped with some additional funding, through a special COVID-19 program initiated by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago.
Kristin Huset, village clerk, said village leaders hope other businesses and private donors can help, allowing the Community Center to serve the community for years to come.
Donations can be made directly to Security Bank in Ridgeland or by contacting Village Board Members.
For more information, contact Huset at (715) 949-1717.Community Center in need of updates
