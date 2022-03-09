Mark Dobberfuhl will present a program on What You Can Learn from Probate and Land Records for the Blue Hills Genealogical Society Monday, March 14, 6:30 p.m. at the Barron Senior Center, 12 N. 3rd St., Barron. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Dobberfuhl practiced law 35 years and brings his expertise to the family history field. He will talk about where to find probate and land records, what information is on them, and how they can help in family history research.
The Blue Hills Genealogical Society presents programs every second Monday at the Barron Senior Center at 6:30 p.m. If you would like to join the Society, you may do so at a meeting or online at www.bhgsbc.org.
The Society maintains a Research Library at 410 E. LaSalle, Suite C, where their collection of items of genealogical value that pertain to Barron County are preserved and available for research by the public. If you would like to do family research at the Research Library, contact Rosella Amundson at 715-637-5760 for an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.