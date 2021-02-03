Barron Light & Water has filled its general manager position by promoting within its ranks.
Jeremy Boe, previously the city water supervisor, is now general manager. He replaces Rick Jari, who has retired after about 15 years as general manager.
Boe is no stranger to Barron, having worked for the city for 17 years.
Boe said one of the first orders of business in 2021 is the start of a major upgrade to the city’s electrical system.
“It’s going to be 10 years of constant upgrades of the electrical system. The system is very old,” he said.
Boe said more information on that project will be forthcoming after city staff meet with engineering consultants this week.
Also ahead for 2021 is the completion of a solar array this summer. American Electric Power is building a 3.6-megawatt solar power array on 20 acres of property owned by the city of Barron, along the east side of 16th Street (Poor Farm Road) near the municipal wastewater treatment plant.
