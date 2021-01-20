Dollar General announced last week that it is offering four hours of pay and other accommodations to employees who choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine. With this announcement, Dollar General is one of the first national retailers to incentivize the vaccine to workers.
Dollar General stated, “We do not want our employees to have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming to work, so we are working to remove barriers (e.g., travel time, mileage, child care needs, etc.) by providing frontline hourly team members with a one-time payment equivalent of four hours of regular pay after receiving a completed COVID-19 vaccination and salaried team members with additional store labor hours to accommodate their time away from the store.
The retailer stated that it is following recommendations from the CDC for frontline essential workers. The extra accommodations are being offered because Dollar General does not have on site pharmacies.
“We want to be on the forefront of facilitating our employees’ ability to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they so choose—and we encourage all of our team to receive the vaccine when it’s available to them. We understand the decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccination is a personal choice, and although we are encouraging employees to take it, we are not requiring them to do so,” stated Dollar General.
