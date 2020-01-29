Music from three centuries will be played by three ensembles at the third annual HomeGrown Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake.
In its first two years, this youngest addition to the RCS annual concert calendar has delivered outstanding performances by some of the symphony’s most talented musicians. This year will be no exception, with works by Haydn and Schubert contrasted with modern composers including Jay Unger, Rick Sowash, and John Williams.
One of the ensembles, In To The Woods, features Jim Hurst on marimba and Carol McDowall on violin. Hurst has arranged three pieces – Precious Lord, Take My Hand; the theme from Schindler’s List, and Ashokan Farewell – for this unusual combination of instruments.
The two other groups performing are traditional string quartets, the perfect ensemble for a cozy winter afternoon. The Lakeside Quartet will perform Sowash’s Pastoral for Flute and Strings, and Haydn’s Quartet in D Major. The Red Cedar String Quartet will play Schubert’s Quartet No. 14 in D Minor, the famous “Death and the Maiden.”
This intimate concert is an excellent opportunity to hear what wonderful things a small group of musicians can do with some great music. Bethany Lutheran is located at 35 West Messenger Street in Rice Lake. Concert tickets are $15, with those 21 and under admitted free.
Established in 1983 and housed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, the Red Cedar Symphony draws classical musicians from throughout northwestern Wisconsin, including Rice Lake, Osseo, Cumberland, Ladysmith, Spooner, Chetek, Gordon, Trego, Springbrook, Bruce, Hayward, Cable, Winter, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, and Foster. For more information, please visit our web site at www.RedCedarSymphony.org.
