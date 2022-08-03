A flash power interruption Sunday that very briefly shut down computers and stopped clocks in homes and businesses over a wide area of the electrical grid is a bit of a mystery. Jeremy Boe, utility manager for the City of Barron, didn’t have an explanation other than to say the two-second blackout was not caused locally. “It came from the outside,” he said. The outage was experienced at least as far south as Chetek.
In an effort to determine how wide the power interruption was, readers in surrounding communities are invited to post a comment about it.
