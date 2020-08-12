Fresh vegetables from the Barron Community Garden are becoming available at the building that houses the Cupboard & Closet and Barron Food Pantry, according to Kathy Splett, FoodWise coordinator for the University of Wisconsin-Extension, Barron and Rusk counties.
The garden is comprised of 20 plots, Splett said Tuesday, Aug. 12.
“Seventeen of the plots are rented by families who want to have their own garden plot and may not have a place to do it themselves,” she said.
“They have the desire to produce food to help sustain their food security through the year as well as donate their excess.”
The other three plots are set aside for community volunteers and the other gardeners help to maintain their food supply and to provide donations of fresh produce to the Food Pantry. The donations assure that food pantry patrons have access to fresh vegetables and fruits.
Community garden produce is also distributed to the Barron County Senior Nutrition Program, which provides meals to senior citizens throughout Barron County.
“The garden does a wonderful job of giving food insecure individuals and their families the opportunity to enjoy fresh produce!” Splett said.
Located behind the Barron County Developmental Services, Inc. building, on Lake Avenue in Barron, the garden began in 1995 through the efforts of the Barron County UW-Extension program and dedicated community members.
BCDSI has loaned the land for the garden and its program.
“Barron Community Garden has grown to be a special place where people can come together to be a garden family who want to learn to garden, love to garden, enjoy the beautiful outdoors and know the importance of growing fresh vegetables and fruits for themselves, their families and others,” she added.
The garden is overseen by a steering committee and the University of Wisconsin, Division of Extension FoodWise program.
