Barron High School instructor Brenda Haag and Woodland Elementary School special education and Grade 2 teacher Robin Hanson were recognized this week by the Barron Area School Board as recipients of the district’s monthly “Spotlight on Staff” awards.
The Barron Area School Board recognized the efforts of Haag and Hanson at its regular monthly meeting Monday, March 16, 2020.
Haag has been with the district since August of 2000, and is a math and social studies teacher. She has served as Key Club advisor, softball coach, E-Day (environmental volunteer day) organizer, and as clock manager, scorebook keeper, or crowd supervisor at hundreds of athletic contests.
Haag was recognized by the board for working “positively with all students and … to maximize their achievement in math and social studies. As part of the Start College Now policy, she has taken the initiative to become certified to teach Applied Math that allows students to earn technical college credit while still in high school.”
“For those of you that may not know Brenda, she is the most organized person on the planet,” added high school principal Chad Buss. “There is never a stone unturned when working with Brenda.”
A colleague said Haag ”plays the unofficial role of mentor for many of the BHS staff. She is always willing to help, listen, and give advice when needed.”
Hanson joined the district 10 years ago.
“Every year since, she has been a positive force of child advocacy, friendly professionalism and leadership,” said Jennifer Clemens, Woodland principal.
“Robin does not see disabilities, she sees children,” Clemens added. “She is the perfect combination of high expectations and firm boundaries for students. Students know that she sees the best in them, and her faith in students makes them want to prove her right.”
Hanson “expects her students to be kind, to work hard, and to be fair,” the statement added. (She) is equally positive and forward-moving with her peers and with parents. She leads by example, and her mindset is always driven by what is best for kids.”
Besides working as a special education teacher for seven years and, later, moving to a Grade 2 position, Hanson also coaches Destination Imagination and forensics.
In other action at its regular monthly meeting Monday, March 16, 2020, the Barron Area School board:
• Accepted the resignations of Linda Mikunda, high school counselor, Jeremy Boe, assistant football coach, Chris Rolston, teacher aide, Barbara Oduor, special education teacher at Woodland Elementary (who intends to re-apply for the position after she is licensed later in the summer), and Brooke Halverson, Grade 2 teacher at Woodland. The latter two staff members worked under one-year contracts.
• Was notified of the retirement of 27-year veteran food service employee Cindy Frisinger.
• Hired Aubrey Marcon, Montessori teaching assistant, Craig Elliot, middle school wrestling coach, teacher aides Tanner Whitmann and Samantha Vandenbrink, Ruth Anderson, long-term substitute music teacher, Riverview Middle School, Anita Arcand-Sippy, substitute teacher and Aaron Taylor, substitute night cleaner.
• Paid February bills totaling $2,304897.50.
• Renewed its contract with Cooperative Educational Service Agency 11, based in Turtle Lake, for a variety of services
The subtotal was $29,531, but didn’t include additional charges for services to visual- and hearing-impaired students, and training for teachers in career and technical education, which will be paid by the district after CESA-11 calculates the rate for services rendered.
• Renewed an agreement for Barron’s participation in a joint girls’ hockey program that also includes players from Hayward, Ashland, Rice Lake, Shell Lake, Siren and Spooner. Two Barron students are involved in the program.
• Purchased a mobile storage system from Waukesha, Wis.-based Axiom, Inc., at $14,785.
• Purchased a new Ford 150 pickup/plow truck from Swant Graber Motors, Barron, at $33,229.
• Hired Rice Lake-based Kitchen & Floor Décor to install new flooring in four classrooms and one corridor at Woodland Elementary School at a cost of $38,704.
