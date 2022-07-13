Two juveniles were injured in a one-vehicle rollover Friday, July 8, around 7:40 a.m. on Hwy. 53 just south of the Hwy. 8 exit, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
One of the vehicle occupants was ejected.
A 13-year-old male was flown to Regions Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The other male, 16, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Barron with non-life threatening injuries. Hwy. 53 southbound was closed for about 45 minutes.
