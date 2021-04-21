The top administrators at both local college campuses are soon to be moving on.
UW Eau-Claire Barron County campus director Brittany Nielsen is headed to the University of South Florida.
Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College Rice Lake campus administrator Dr. Stephanie Erdman is taking on Dean/CEO duties at Great Falls College in her home state of Montana, effective June 30.
Interim Campus Administrator duties will be assumed by current Vice President, Administrative Services, Steve Decker. The vice president, academic affairs hiring process is expected to be complete by June 21, according to WITC president John Will.
The UW did not provide more details on the process for selecting a new director for the Rice Lake campus as of press time Tuesday.
Nielsen became campus director in July of 2018, after joining the UW Colleges in 2014, first working at UW-Marshfield/Wood County then UW-Barron County when the colleges moved to a regional system.
