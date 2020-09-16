A new business was added to a busy commercial district in Cameron on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, when Mary Dezek, owner of Capri Salon, Cameron, and Lacey (Chucka) Findley, who will lease space from Dezek, opened their door.
The business is one of three commercial spaces at 305 S First St., County Hwy. SS, Cameron, in a building that also includes Idea Signs & Apparel, LLC.
Once the home of Wild Bill’s Outpost, a sporting goods and liquor store, the property was sold to a partnership from Rice Lake and Bloomer in 2017.
It was renovated the same year, and is located just south of the Kwik Trip convenience gas station, store and car wash. The Black Bear Motel once occupied the lot where Kwik Trip is located.
Nearby, at the corner of County Hwy. SS and U.S. Hwy. 8, Cameron’s new Dollar General store is complete, and hiring workers.
On Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, Dezek said she had previously worked at Cutting Edge salon in Rice Lake before going into business on her own.
She said she chose to come to Cameron because her children attend school there, the location is busy, and the building is all on one level, so that her disabled customers can have easy access.
Originally from Barron, Mary (Javener) Dezek is a 2001 Cameron High School graduate.
She said that she and Findley, a Barron resident, enrolled in the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College cosmetology school, and both graduated from the program the day before their high school graduation.
