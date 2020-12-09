Molly Pederstuen’s “day job” is working as an English language arts teacher for grades 9-12 in the school district of Prairie Farm.
But she’s also a sports fan.
Pederstuen’s interest in sports, and a desire to help the school’s basketball teams, recently met with success when she raised well over $2,000 in two separate projects on Donors Choose, the educational fundraising web platform.
The money enables the district to purchase a new basketball cart for the school’s boys’ basketball program, and a fresh supply of new basketballs for the girls’ program.
“Because teachers are the only people who can post projects, I work with our coaches (who are employed outside the district) to get items to support their teams,” Pederstuen said in an email interview.
“My kids graduated from Prairie Farm High School, so I know these programs have unique needs,” she added.
Donors Choose places an emphasis on applicants that can demonstrate a need for project funding, coupled with existing financial constraints such as budget limits that won’t allow school districts to afford extracurricular programs and/or equipment.
“We live in a small, rural community,” Pederstuen said in her Donors Choose fundraiser request for the boys’ basketball cart. “Forty percent of (Prairie Farm) high school families qualify for free/reduced lunch (a federal government benchmark used to determine low income and/or families living in poverty).
“These realities can sometimes limit access to co-curricular activities,” Pederstuen added. “Team sports make a difference, especially in the lives of high school students, by building confidence, leadership skills, and strong friendships through sports.”
After she posted her two project requests earlier in the fall, it took just over a week for Pederstuen to raise a total of $1,039 for the boys’ basketball cart and $1,067 for girls’ regulation basketballs. Each project drew 14 donations.
“The girls’ project took 12 days, and the boys’ project took just eight days,” she said. “a mix of alumni, community members, and strangers supported our projects. We were lucky to have matches from Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Family Album (a web-based photo sharing site) to double or triple those donations.”
Donors also gave to teacher-sponsored book and seating projects as well, Pederstuen added.
More sports fundraising is on the horizon for Prairie Farm, in the form of a Donors Choose project called “Vaulting into the Future.”
Proposed by physical education teacher Wendy Dallman, it seeks to raise $12,000 for a “landing pit,” which would allow the district to add pole vaulting to its track-and-field program.
As of Dec. 4, the fundraiser still needed about $3,000 to trigger a pair of matching grants and reaching its goal. The deadline to contribute is March 24, 2021.
Pederstuen thanked former Prairie Farm teacher Lindsey Bell (now teaching at Riverview Middle School, Barron) for introducing her to Donors Choose five years ago.
About the program
Donors Choose is a nonprofit limited liability corporation started by a New York teacher in 2000 and dedicated to helping raise money and/or match private donations for deserving school projects. It has offices in New York and San Francisco.
The organization is run by a 14-member board of directors that includes active and retired business executives, educators, entertainers and others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.