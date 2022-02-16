A tradition that dates back to the early 1980s will reappear this Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, as Ridgeland area businesses and civic organizations once again host the annual Pioneer Day celebration.
Three signature events are part of the schedule – a greased pig chase, “chicken fly,” and a horse drawn parade. In spite of two recent court challenges and at least one case of “chicken kidnapping,” the chicken fly is once again scheduled to start at 12 noon Feb. 19 in the downtown area.
The other two major events – the pig chase and parade, are at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.
In recent years, about 1,000 people have turned out for the chicken fly, grabbing 100 birds as sponsors toss them off the roof of a Ridgeland business.
Downtown Ridgeland taverns/restaurants are among the major sponsors. The Willard Hinzman American Legion Post 511 Auxiliary will also be a sponsor. A complete list of events accompanies this story.
Pioneer Day dates back to 1982, and, according local sources, is an outgrowth of an event in Prairie Farm now known as Fun on the Flowage, which has enjoyed a rebirth since 2019. However, after 1981, the Prairie Farm event was cancelled one year when it was too warm to cut ice, according to the Prairie Farm Area Lions Club.
Enter the late Doug Jorstad, a longtime Ridgeland businessman, entrepreneur and draft horse owner.
In 1982, Jorstad decided to organize a winter event in Ridgeland, according to former Barron mayor Bard Kittleson, a longtime friend.
“When Prairie Farm decided not to continue (its event), Doug said, ‘Ridgeland can do it,’” Kittleson said in a tribute to Jorstad shortly after his death in February 2013.
Jorstad had entered his horses in parades throughout the region, and used his contacts in the horse-owning community to invite them to the winter horse parade in Ridgeland.
To this day, the horse drawn parade, which will start at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, continues to draw scores of riders and wagon drivers from throughout the region.
Jorstad passed away nine years ago last week (Feb. 7, 2013) at the age of 79. He owned a store that bore his family’s name and existed for more than a century, and also worked as a banker.
Besides helping to start Pioneer Day, Jorstad also helped launch the Ridgeland Ridge Riders Saddle Club.
