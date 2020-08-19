Prevea Health is pleased to announce it is now offering audiology care in Rice Lake at the Prevea Rice Lake Health Center, 1051 West Ave.
Audiology care in Rice Lake is provided by Shawna Lee, AuD. A Doctor of Audiology, Dr. Lee provides pediatric and adult hearing care; occupational hearing testing; cochlear implant programming services; vestibular evaluations; ototoxicity monitoring; hearing aid evaluations, fittings, modifications and repairs; tinnitus and hyperacusis evaluation and management; and custom ear protection.
She also provides audiology care at the Prevea Mondovi Health Center, 250 State Road 37 in Mondovi and the Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building, 3119 Woodman Drive in Altoona. Appointments with Shawna in Rice Lake, Mondovi and Altoona can be made by calling (715) 717-6885.
“From an early age, I have struggled with hearing loss,” Dr. Lee said. “My experience led me to a career in audiology, which has become my passion. I have found each person’s experience with hearing or balance disorders can be as unique as a fingerprint. This is why my top priority is to make patients feel like family while providing effective and personalized solutions.”
Dr. Lee holds a Doctorate of Audiology from San Diego State University and University of California Sand Diego. She also holds a Certificate of Clinical Competence in Audiology from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and is a Certified Professional Supervisor of the Audiometric Monitoring Program for the Council for Accreditation in Occupational Hearing Conservation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.