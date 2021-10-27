With Veteran’s Day just two weeks from now (Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021), this is an appropriate time to recall the Willard Hinzman, a Ridgeland resident who is the namesake for American Legion Post 511.
Hinzman, an Army Air Corps member, lost his life less than two months before the end of World War II, according to a book written by the late Milly Link.
He is among those area residents who were profiled in “Memories of Veterans To War and Back: Wartime Memories of Ridgeland Area Veterans,” published in 2001 by Badgerland Printing, Elk Mound.
Link’s entry on the Hinzman family notes that Ridgeland residents Helmuth and Agnes Hinzman had eight children, five boys and three girls.
Helmuth was a World War I veteran. Three of the Hinzmans’ sons served in World War II. The two youngest boys joined shortly after the war ended.
Willard enlisted in the Army Air Corps in September 1942 and graduated in 1943 as a radio operator and gunner. In July 1944, he was commissioned as a bombardier with the 58th Bombardment Wing on Tinian Island, which became a base for long-range bombing runs over the Japanese mainland.
Hinzman died when his B-36 bomber crashed in Osaka Bay, Japan, July 24, 1945. The war ended the following September.
Hinzman’s brothers survived the war, and include:
• Lawrence, who entered the Army Signal Corp Dec. 15, 1942, and served in France, Germany and Austria.
• Clarence, who began his service on March 28, 1944, and served in France and Belgium before being seriously injured by an exploding tank shell near Aachen, Germany.
• Robert, whose service lasted from September 1945 until his discharge in April 1946.
Besides the members of the Hinzman family, Link included stories about a dozen men and women who were active in either the military or civilian service during World War II.
