The Roe Family Singers from Kirkwood Hollow, Minn., are on tap to perform at the next Music in the Park Series next Wednesday evening at Anderson Park in Barron. The group is a Good-Time, Old-Time Hillbilly band led by wife and husband Kim and Quillan Roe. The band marries old-time sounds from barn-dances, fiddle pulls, and county fairs with the rock and roll passion of youth.
Featuring banjo, Autoharp, guitar, and Appalachian clogging, the band and family of fans have been regularly filling Minneapolis’ 331 Club every Monday night since 2005. They’ve shared the stage with Doc Watson, Ralph Stanley, Mike Seeger, Del McCoury, Jesse McReynolds, the Grascals, Jim Kweskin & Geoff Muldaur, Junior Brown, Asleep at the Wheel, and John McEuen & John Carter Cash.
In 2011 the band was awarded the prestigious McKnight Fellowship for Performing Musicians. They won the title of “World’s Best Jug Band” twice, in 2010 and 2012 at the annual Battle of the Jug Bands. In 2012, The band won the Minnesota Duet Contest at the Minnesota State Fair. In 2016 they were named Entertainers of the Year from BMAI. In 2017 Kim Roe won the clogging competition at the Old-Time Music & Ozark Heritage Festival, held in West Plains, Mo. In 2018, the band won both both Entertainers of the Year and Album of the Year from BMAI. In 2019, The Roe Family Singers won Best Band, Best Band Overall, and Entertainers of the Year from BMAI.
The Roe Family Singers mix original music and contemporary takes on old-time, traditional, and gospel tunes into one roiling & rollicking river of fresh yet familiar American music. Every performance raises a ruckus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.