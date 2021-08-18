It won’t be long before Cameron area students will start school for the 2021-2022 term.
Thanks to the work of the Cameron School Board and the Cameron Village Board, students and their families will be able to take advantage of a number of new and/or upgraded facilities and amenities, helping to improve the school experience for all.
There’s even a new improvement for some osprey that have chosen the Cameron High School campus as their home, according to Joe Leschisin, district administrator.
He said that since last spring, the district has been working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to install a new nest for the birds of prey.
“We had a number of osprey move in back on our football field light poles,” Leschisin said in a Tuessday, Aug. 17, email.
The birds tried to build a nest within the light fixtures, he added.
“The situation was becoming problematic for a number of reasons,” Leschisin said.
“Our facilities supervisor, Mitch Breed, and our agriculture teacher, Jeff Ladd, took the project on to come up with a solution.”
The two school staff members contacted the DNR to work out a solution, Leschisin added.
“They were able to make a platform that they installed on the top of the one light pole that could be used by the osprey for nesting,” he said. “The platform keeps the nest off the light fixtures and also helps to prevent the sticks and other debris from falling down into the bleacher area.”
There will be new playground facilities at Cameron Middle School, Leschisin added.
“Our facilities team worked with (Middle School Principal) Hans Schmidt and our head boys basketball coach, Troy LaVallie, on a plan to replace the old basketball hoops and also add one extra court to the area,” he said.
“We now have six adjustable basketball hoops vs. four. It simply helps to provide our students with more area to play during recess.”
The district also purchased new swings, which will be installed in an area that adjacent to the basketball courts.
In spring 2021, middle school science teacher Val Pumala and her students worked on the district’s outdoor classroom area.
“Native grasses were planted in much of the area,” Leschisin said. “Mrs. Pumala will continue these efforts in the coming years to help make the outdoor classroom area an added area that our students and staff can enjoy.”
Thanks to the efforts of the village of Cameron, it is a lot safer for kids to walk to school this fall.
Over the past several years the village has used its own funding and a federal “Safe Routes to School” grant to add new sidewalks in high-traffic areas such as Main Street and Sixth Street, both of which were part of a more than $3 million street and utility upgrade in 2018.
In spring 2021, sidewalks made it safer to cross Cameron’s busiest intersection at the corner of Main Street (U.S. Hwy. 8) and First Street (County Hwy. SS).
The project added new sidewalks along North First Street (County Hwy. SS) and Polar Avenue, which will help connect a residential area on Poplar Avenue to sidewalks leading to the high school/middle school campus.
New sidewalks were also added on Limits Avenue, just south of the high school campus, and along the 400 and 500 blocks of Seventh Street, close to the old elementary school.
“We have no idea on how many kids are using the sidewalks,” Leschisin said. “I can say that I do see people in general using them, and, certainly, students as well. They have been a great improvement to the community.”
