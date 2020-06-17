At its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, June 9, 2020, the Barron City Council agreed to hire Rod’s Painting and Decorating to clean up and re-stain a three-season shelter at Anderson Park which was vandalized in the wake of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis on May 25.
The original estimated price was $500, just for materials, since the contractor was donating time to complete the work, the council learned.
However, there was an unexpected announcement from Kelli Rasmussen, city clerk.
She said that the previous Friday, June 5, a citizen paid a visit to City Hall.
The visitor “was part of the protest march (held Thursday, June 4) and she gathered $268 in donations from the marchers, to help pay the cost of cleanup,” Rasmussen said.
In other action at its regular monthly meeting June 9, the council:
• Approved a $64,100 payment to Sioux Falls, S.D-based Maguire Iron, the lead contractor on the city’s new water tower, now approaching completion.
• Paid monthly itemized bills of $50,920.
• Approved sending Police Officer Nathan Emmons to a training program on vehicular homicide Sept. 9, 2020, at Brookfield, Wis.
• Approved a $100 reduction in liquor license fees to local licensees who were closed during the COVID-19 “Safer at Home” period earlier this year.
• Agreed to apply to the Barron County Department of Health & Human Services for a license to sell ice cream products at the Barron Municipal Pool.
Shipments of ice cream will be stored in the Barron Senior Center chest freezer.
• Declined to re-issue a liquor license to ER Bar, pending payment of utility bills and property taxes. City Administrator Liz Jacobson said that a city ordinance prohibits re-issuance of a license to any license holder behind on property tax.
Attending the meeting were council members Pete Olson, Kevin Haller, Paul Solie, Maureen Tollman, Byron Miller, Rod Nordby, Mayor Ron Fladten, Jacobson and Rasmussen.
Also in attendance were Andrew Harrington, city attorney, Teresa Anderson, city engineer, and Joe Vierkandt chief of police.
