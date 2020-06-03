Danessa Sandmann, 31, a 2007 graduate of Barron High School and an employee with Verona, Wis.-based Epic, Inc., a medical software company, is at work on a project in cooperation with the state of Wisconsin to coordinate the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are part of a group of private managers from Epic who are working with a number of state agencies,” Sandmann said Friday, May 29, 2020.
Working in the Wisconsin State Emergency Operations Center, Sandmann is “director of implementation” and the lead management staff member with Epic employees who have been working with state officials since shortly after the outbreak of the disease earlier this year.
An Epic press release said Sandmann and other members of the team are working with the state to:
• Identify additional lab capacity to meet increased demand for COVID-19 testing.
• Help facilities increase available isolation capacity for people who can’t safely isolate at home.
• Assist healthcare systems in their efforts to analyze and increase bed availability.
• Streamline and prioritize distribution of personal protective equipment and essential supplies.
• Find childcare resources to support healthcare workers.
Sandmann said that while she’s at the Emergency Operations Center, her work has brought her in touch with officials with the state departments of Health Services and Emergency Management (among others).
As her company helps state officials, Sandmann said Epic has come up with a creative solution for childcare.
“The old Epic office building has been turned into childcare facility, for healthcare workers who (need the service),” she said.
According to the Epic post, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers contacted the company as early cases in the state were being reported.
“We were facing an unprecedented set of challenges,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. “Epic is (experienced with) helping organizations with large-scale, complex projects on fast timelines. Their expertise has played a pivotal role in the success of our task forces.”
Sandmann has been working for Epic five years. She holds a master’s degree in public health from the Medical College of Wisconsin. Sandmann is the daughter of Dennis Sandmann, sales manager at Swant-Graber Motors, Barron, and the granddaughter of Barron residents Chuck and Ruth Sandmann.
