Visions Northwest, an economic development organization serving counties in far northwestern Wisconsin, has released survey results in which 35 percent of respondents felt they could not stay in business if current COVID-19 restrictions were to last beyond three months
Visions Northwest serves a group of counties including Sawyer, Rusk, Washburn, and other counties to in the far northwest region of Wisconsin.
Momentum West, an organization serving Barron County and other counties in the region, "will be sending out (an announcement about its own business survey) but the results will be similar, regardless," said Dave Armstrong, executive director of the Barron County Economic Development Corporation.
