A new single released by Barron singer Chris Kroeze will be part of an upcoming album and will be incorporated into a national radio campaign, according to Kroeze’s management company, Trovata Entertainment, Inc.
The new single, “Same Ole,” was released Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, the second song from the album/EP “We All Sing Along.”
In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroeze (who finished runner-up in December 2019 on the nationally-televised NBC network show, “The Voice”), continues to release new music and push his career forward.
“For myself, like so many out there, it’s been a challenging year,” Kroeze said in a Sept. 25 press release.
“What was looking to be our best yet, was wiped out overnight. It’s forced us to get creative, and think outside the box a bit.”
In addition to private events, Kroeze was offered online streaming shows, performed on a pontoon in front of thousands of boating spectators, and sold out a drive-in theater performance.
“Our last release performed far better than anything we’ve done to date,” Kroeze said. “(The new) single is already showing promise to far exceed that.”
“Same Ole” was already getting picked up and played by multiple stations across the country prior to its release.
“Music is one of those things that brings joy to people, something they look to as an escape,” Kroeze said. “I’m blessed to come from an area that has supported me and taken me to a level I never dreamed of.”
“Same Ole” can be found on several digital platforms.
For further information, follow Kroeze on Facebook (ChrisKroezeMusic), on Instagram, @chriskroezemusic, or at www.ChrisKroezeMusic.com.
