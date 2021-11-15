Barron County Public Health will start to offer COVID-19 vaccines for 5 to 11 year olds on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Appointments are required. Visit www.barroncountywi.gov to make an appointment. More appointments will be added based on demand.
“The vaccine being approved for 5 to 11 year olds is a key step in protecting children from COVID-19” said Health Officer Laura Sauve. “The vaccine is safe and can help prevent your child from getting sick and missing school or activities.”
Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for 5 to 11 year olds. The vaccine requires two doses given 21 days apart.
Other area vaccine providers are offering the COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds. Visit vaccinefinder.org to find other providers near you.
Barron County Public Health offers walk-in Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for those 12 and up. Booster doses are also available for those eligible. Walk-in hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
For more information visit: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/parents.htm
