On Wednesday June 14, 2023 at 8:22 p.m the Barron County 911 Center received a call of a motorcycle crash on 18th Street near 8th Ave, southeast of Barron.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Barron and Chetek Police Departments, Chetek Ambulance, Chetek Fire, Barron County First Responders and Mayo Helicopter responded to the scene.
Initial investigation shows a 44 year old male from Dallas was traveling on 18th St when he struck a deer. He was flown from the scene but was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald indicated the 44-year-old cyclist hit a deer.
This is Barron County’s 5th traffic fatality of the year on Barron County roadways, according to Fitzgerald.
