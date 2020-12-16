The Town of Barron announces that their United Fund Drive received $3,582 in donations, which were distributed to 29 different charitable organizations. Some of the donations went to local organizations, some to state organizations, and some to national organizations. Besides a list of organizations that could be donated to, donors could also request their donation go to an organization that was not listed.
The United Fund committee thanks all who so generously donated. “Their generosity is greatly appreciated by the organizations that received their help.”
