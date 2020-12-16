Chris Kroeze, runner-up of season 15 of NBC’s The Voice, will perform a virtual concert benefitting CASA of Western Wisconsin on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. CASA of Western Wisconsin is the newest local program of the Wisconsin Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Association, which opened its doors in Barron, Kroeze’s hometown, earlier this year.
CASA is a program that enlists volunteers, called Advocates, who are trained and appointed by a judge to champion the needs of abused and neglected children who find themselves in the court system through no fault of their own.
Advocates are paired with a child or family of children, spending time with them for about one hour a week, getting to know the children and their situation. Advocates then report back to the judge overseeing the child’s case to share the child’s best interests in court.
“We’re thrilled to have Chris participate in this our online fundraiser, benefitting children in need in Barron County,” said Barb Siverling, Executive Director of CASA of Western Wisconsin. “In our first year as a CASA program, we’re serving 14 children in Barron County, however there are dozens more waiting to receive an Advocate. The money raised from this fundraiser will help train more Advocates and ultimately serve more children in our community.
What could be better than enjoying some outstanding entertainment from the comfort of your own home, while supporting a great cause!”
Tickets to stream the virtual concert are $5 and can be purchased by searching “Concert for CASA” on Eventbrite. A link to access the concert will be emailed after purchase. For those interested in becoming Advocates, CASA of Western Wisconsin will offer new Advocate training in early 2021. Initial Advocate training takes 30 hours, followed by 12 hours of continuing education yearly.
