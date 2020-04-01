While the COVID-19 pandemic may have emptied Barron Area School District classrooms, it hasn’t stopped the district from continuing to continue serving students and their families.
At 7 o’clock this morning, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, the doors opened to the Barron High School commons, as school staff began handing out hundreds of food parcels to district families.
“This is the second week we have done this,” Nicole Kohel, supervisor for the district’s food service department, said.
On March 25, the district provided about 200 food parcels both to visiting families and through deliveries in a volunteer-driven van.
“We expect a lot more than that this week” Kohel said as she and workers Cindy Frisinger and Nancy Bellefeuille looked over a high school dining area filled with stacks of food boxes.
The word is being passed to families throughout the far-flung BASD, which includes four incorporated communities (Barron, Dallas, Ridgeland and Almena), and rural residents. All told, the district encompasses an area that reaches almost to Wisconsin Hwy. 48 on the north to several miles beyond the Barron-Dunn county line to the south.
Kohel said the food campaign is helping to keep community residents connected in ways that go beyond just the food.
“I had a conversation this morning with a mother from the Almena area,” she said. “She called to arrange for a food delivery.”
The mother told Kohel that it would be difficult to pack up her three preschool-aged children and come to the high school in person.
“So she made an appointment for the delivery, and, before you know it, we were just chatting,” Kohel said. The mother thanked Kohel and told her “it’s so nice to hear an adult voice!”
As the quarantine continues to isolate thousands of Barron area residents in their homes, maintaining those human connections is an important byproduct of what the BASD is doing to keep in touch with both parents and students.
District Administrator Diane Tremblay issued an online statement earlier this week that puts some emphasis on connectivity.
“No doubt that we will all get through this together,” she wrote. “Our staff cares deeply about our families.
“Our goal is to contact and keep all of our families supported, and our Golden Bears (students) occupied and engaged in their academics, social, emotional and physical well beings.”
Building principals are relaying that message in more detail.
Chad Buss, high school principal, sent a mass email to students announcing that online classes will resume next Monday, April 6, and reminding them “to follow the same schedule as if school (is) in session.
“”Your teachers will be available to answer questions during your normal class time. Many of the classes will be self-paced, but will still have assignment due dates,” he added.
Buss said the current plan is to think in terms of a shutdown that could last until classes end on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
“If we are allowed to come back to school before then, we will go back to our normal schedule and procedures,” he added.
At Riverview Middle School, a similar online class arrangement will take place starting April 6, according to Scott Stralka, principal.
Starting April 8, students who require paper-and-pencil alternatives can drop off work and/or pick up assignments from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays in the school commons, he added.
Jennifer Clemens, elementary principal, notified parents that teachers are creating online lessons and resources, which can be accessed on the district website.
Through the assistance of a Turtle Lake company, a free desk will be built and free of charge for “any students in our district who would like one … as they do schoolwork at home.”
Desks are scheduled for delivery when the district food distribution takes place on Wednesday, April 8, Clemens added. Deliveries can also be arranged, she said.
“Our district is … working as a team to find more solutions than problems,” Clemens added.
