Barron County Retired Educators is having their next meeting at the Turtleback restaurant in Rice Lake on March 17. All retired teachers, administrators, and support staff are invited to join the meeting. The program will feature Anna Vaughn, Physical Therapist from Optimum Therapies in Rice Lake.
Her topic will be “Keeping Mobile as We Age.” Masks are optional but would be appreciated. Coffee and goodies will be on hand at 9:30 am. The program will start at 10 a.m. To register for the program and lunch call one of the following: Keith Kolpack at 715-418-0563; Sandy Steiner at 715-234-4085; or Kathy Osterloth at 715-234-4193. Please make a reservation by Friday, March 11.
